Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.87 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Stratasys Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $12.56 on Monday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 252.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 140,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Stories

