Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.87 million.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.
NASDAQ SSYS opened at $12.56 on Monday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
