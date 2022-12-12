StockNews.com Upgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ESLT opened at $171.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $158.52 and a 52-week high of $244.80. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 135.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

