StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 19.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,734,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,003,000 after buying an additional 3,942,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,786,000 after buying an additional 3,881,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 188.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,362,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,853,000 after buying an additional 2,848,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

