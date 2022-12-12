StockNews.com Downgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $269.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.60. The company has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $65,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 19.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

