StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

