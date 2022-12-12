StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
