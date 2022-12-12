Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after purchasing an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,201. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADP traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.92. 4,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,192. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.09. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

