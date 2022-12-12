Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.35 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

WMT stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,589. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62. The company has a market capitalization of $394.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

