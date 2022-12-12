Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $26.78 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $109.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,550. The firm has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

