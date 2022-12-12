Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.44. 6,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,738. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

