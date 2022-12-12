Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,574. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

