Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 84,725 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,725 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 477,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $176.51 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average of $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $461.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

