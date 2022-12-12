Stephen K. Brannan Sells 5,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX traded up $13.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.48. The stock had a trading volume of 463,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,755. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.87.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.07.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.