Steem (STEEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.07 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Steem has a market capitalization of $73.06 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,187.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00444613 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021643 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00883431 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00107979 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00619763 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00271040 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,869,689 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
