State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth $27,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

