Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in November

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,734. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.
About Standard Chartered
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFY)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.