Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in November

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,734. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

