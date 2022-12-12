SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SSE Trading Down 0.1 %

SSEZY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.67. 72,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. SSE has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Get SSE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SSEZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,486 ($18.12) to GBX 1,664 ($20.29) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.00.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

