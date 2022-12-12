SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.00 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.