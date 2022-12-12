SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,149,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 250,787 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,342,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.98 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

