SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $78.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

