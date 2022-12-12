SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 153,360 shares.The stock last traded at $131.80 and had previously closed at $133.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

