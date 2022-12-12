SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the November 15th total of 179,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 389,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 89,639 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 4,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 364,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 471,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,319. SportsTek Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

