Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SRC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE SRC opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.