SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SWI stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 131.10%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 83,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 125,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $14,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Further Reading

