Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS STWRY remained flat at $6.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.58) to €27.00 ($28.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($42.11) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($34.74) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Featured Stories

