So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

So-Young International Stock Performance

So-Young International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. So-Young International has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Matrix China Management III L.P. purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in So-Young International by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,300 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in So-Young International by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,888 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

