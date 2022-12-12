SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 80,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.49.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.