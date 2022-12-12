SMI Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.6% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,894.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96,660 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 780,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

