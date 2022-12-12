Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SKKY remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,620. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
