Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SKKY remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,620. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

