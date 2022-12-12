Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPXCY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.00. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $111.50.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.8029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Singapore Exchange

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

