Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 10,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 495,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGML shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

