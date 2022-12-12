Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

SIFY opened at $1.34 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

