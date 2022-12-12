Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Grows By 1,400.0%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
T&D Price Performance
OTCMKTS TDHOY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. T&D has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.01.
About T&D
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T&D (TDHOY)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.