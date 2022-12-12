Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Grows By 1,400.0%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

T&D Price Performance

OTCMKTS TDHOY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. T&D has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

