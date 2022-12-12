Short Interest in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expands By 139.9%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the November 15th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,982,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,337,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $607,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

SND has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,434. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

