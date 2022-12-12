Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Increases By 168.3%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shimano Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. 96,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.49. Shimano has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

