Short Interest in Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Declines By 96.9%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
SIHBY stock remained flat at $1.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (SIHBY)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.