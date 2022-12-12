Short Interest in Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Declines By 96.9%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

SIHBY stock remained flat at $1.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

