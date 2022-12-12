Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Drops By 98.3%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Select Sands stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Select Sands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

