Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Increases By 105.5%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the November 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,611,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYCEY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. 3,837,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

