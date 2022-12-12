Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rises By 403.1%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 403.1% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Repsol Price Performance

OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.93. 34,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Repsol from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Repsol from €16.80 ($17.68) to €16.50 ($17.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

