Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rises By 403.1%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 403.1% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.93. 34,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
