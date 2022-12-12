Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Decreases By 88.6%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 83,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFTA. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 212,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 524,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. 46.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,083. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

