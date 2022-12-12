Short Interest in Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Grows By 615.0%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 615.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.0 days.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PAZRF remained flat at $2.92 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAZRF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

