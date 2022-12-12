Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Grows By 354.9%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, an increase of 354.9% from the November 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBLA. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of PBLA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,212,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.36. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

