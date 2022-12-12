Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declines By 96.6%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCN)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.