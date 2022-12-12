Short Interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Drops By 60.0%

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEN. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the second quarter worth $439,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.5% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NEN traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

