Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Rises By 1,487.5%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,100 shares, a growth of 1,487.5% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NMTC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.05. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

