Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declines By 61.5%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.26. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,303. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also

