Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Increases By 1,083.3%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 1,083.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:SCD traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,381. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
