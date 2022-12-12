Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Increases By 1,083.3%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 1,083.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SCD traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,381. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

