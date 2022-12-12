Short Interest in Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Decreases By 79.6%

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the November 15th total of 580,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Lifeist Wellness Stock Down 16.4 %
Shares of Lifeist Wellness stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. 444,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,979. Lifeist Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
Lifeist Wellness Company Profile
