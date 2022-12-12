Short Interest in International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Rises By 2,200.0%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

International Zeolite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IZCFF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Monday. International Zeolite has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

