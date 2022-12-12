Short Interest in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC) Expands By 861.7%

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 861.7% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Gesher I Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gesher I Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.13. 200,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Gesher I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIAC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 358,765 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $8,369,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gesher I Acquisition by 9.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 742,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gesher I Acquisition by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gesher I Acquisition

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

