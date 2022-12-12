Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Expands By 1,186.4%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 1,186.4% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Down 58.1 %

Shares of FOXWW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,547. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

